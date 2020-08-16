Rep. Nunes on former FBI lawyer Clinesmith's guilty plea in Durham probe: ‘This is a good first step’

Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith's expected guilty plea for falsifying a document to justify surveillance on a former Trump campaign adviser could be the first of many resulting from the Durham probe, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told “Fox & Friends.”

The “French-speaking attorney,” as Nunes calls Clinesmith, proclaimed “Vive la Resistance” in one of his anti-Trump text messages that have been revealed.

RUSSIA 'ORIGINS' PROBE TO YIELD 'SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS,' BARR SAYS

“I think that Durham is letting him off extremely easy," Nunes said. "There is multiple indictments that could have been brought, probably including conspiracy and including destruction of evidence. So my guess is maybe he's going to cooperate. Maybe he's not. But this is a good first step.”

On Friday, responding to news of Clinesmith's expected guilty plea President Trump said, "That's just the beginning, I would imagine. This... what happened should never happen again."

He also called Clinesmith a "corrupt FBI attorney," part of former FBI Director James Comey's "very corrupt FBI."

Two sources close to the investigation told Fox News on Friday that Clinesmith will plead guilty.

"Kevin deeply regrets having altered the email. It was never his intent to mislead the court or his colleagues as he believed the information he relayed was accurate," Clinesmith's attorney, Justin Shur, said in a statement. "But Kevin understands what he did was wrong and accepts responsibility."

Nunes said it’s important that various moving parts of the Russia probe's origins are brought to light.

“I hope that at least before the election, we get a full report of everything that I just laid out so that we know at least exactly what happened,” he said. “And from there, a lot of people need to be brought to justice for this. But the main thing is we need the truth."

