NPR accuses Trump of ‘spiking the football’ by saying ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died a coward

National Public Radio commended Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s leadership and accused President Trump of “spiking the football” during an eyebrow-raising discussion Sunday about the mission that killed the wanted terrorist.

NPR correspondent Greg Myre, Tamara Keith and Daniel Estrin joined host Lulu Garcia-Navarro for special coverage of President Trump's announcement that Islamic State leader al-Baghdadi was killed.

Myre said al-Baghdadi “led a movement that we had never seen before,” as “ISIS had tens of thousands of members, fighters coming in from all over the world” who supported the terror leader.

“They administered cities. They collected taxes. They had this incredible online recruit presence in terms of spreading propaganda, recruiting followers,” Myre said. “You know, in 2014 is when he really sort of exploded on the scene and led this group that had done something we'd never seen before.”

Garcia-Navarro then asked if al-Baghdadi’s death meant the end of ISIS.

“It's not the end of ISIS. But he was a real leader… his leadership was critical,” Myre said before acknowledging the raid was “a major blow to the Islamic State.

“The group is now scattered. There are thought to be thousands of ISIS fighters scattered around eastern Syria, western Iraq,” Myre said. “But they're not in a coherent sort of way where they can wage major ongoing fights as a group.”

Estrin chimed in, calling the raid a “very symbolic victory,” but noting that ISIS can function without al-Baghdadi because recruiters are always attracting new members on social media.

The Islamic State leader detonated an explosive vest as U.S. Special Operations Forces stormed his compound in the Idrib Province. Trump said he died whimpering at the back of a dead-end tunnel.

Once NPR aired Trump’s official announcement, Keith said Trump was "spiking the football” by saying the ISIS leader died a coward.

“I don't think we can overstate how graphic he was in describing this, talking in very specific detail about Baghdadi going into a tunnel with three children, saying that he died a coward whimpering and screaming - just truly remarkable to hear the president of the United States in some way sort of spiking the football in a very just graphic way,” Keith said.

“Trump is personalizing this in a pretty remarkable way. You know, with past operations, presidents if - let's say President Obama announcing the bin Laden raid. It was a very somber announcement," Keith said. "He did not go into details about how the raid was carried out."

The NPR panel went on to criticize Trump for talking about oil during the announcement, thanking Russia and mentioning Russia “in the same breath as Turkey.”

The Washington Post also faced criticism Sunday for initially describing Baghdadi as an "austere religious scholar" in the headline of a story about his death. A Washington Post separate piece written by columnist Max Boot slammed Trump for calling the deceased terrorist a "coward."

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.