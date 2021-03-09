Noem: Media used fear 'to push an agenda' during COVID pandemic

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem joined "Fox News Primetime" to discuss how her state handled schools during the pandemic and slammed the media for using fear to control the lives of the American people.

We just consistently focused on what we knew about the virus, the science of it, the fact that our kids needed to be in school to learn. When kids weren't in school, we saw that they were only achieving about 70 percent of normal In reading, only about 50 percent of normal in math. That that was going to be detrimental to them long-term. And their risk to the virus was much lower than it would be for older individuals who had health conditions.

Evaluating all of that, free of fear, free of emotion, helped us to make the best decision for our kids. Trey, that is what shocked me the most was how the media would use fear to push an agenda during this pandemic. They used it to control people and that is what has been a great disservice to the public.

