Noem blasts media's 'lies' about Sturgis motorcycle rally being 'super-spreader' event

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem argued on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that the backlash against the Sturgis motorcycle rally was "all politics" from the left. The Republican governor said the mainstream media "lied" by labeling the event as a "super-spreader" last summer.

GOV. NOEM: The media lied about the event for a year. They've labeled it as a super-spreader. That was not true. We continuously pushed back. And I'm glad that some of those facts are coming to light. It’s all political. We did testing in that community for weeks afterwards.



…

We reached out to every state that we had visitors from and did our own data collection and tried to hold some accountability out there. But you know that once these liberal media outlets, these Democrats, want to attack policies of a state like us that's free, that they'll just continue to perpetuate that narrative.



…



So I'm thankful that they're continuing to get more and more of the real facts of what happened at the Sturgis motorcycle rally before people come again this year. We're looking forward to an even bigger crowd right now.



…

It's been pretty consistent over the last year that I've been getting beat up in the national media. But our kids have been in school all year. They're doing well. We have the fastest growing economy in the country, the lowest unemployment rate, active cases are down and we've got incredible hospital capacity should we need it.



…

So our people have managed through this crisis in a way that I think is really a testimony to what Republican conservative principles and values are, and how they really do take care of people and create an opportunity for people to still be successful.

