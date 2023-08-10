Nobody in White House or media can explain what Hunter Biden was paid for, says Peter Schweizer

Author and president of the Government Accountability Institute Peter Schweizer pushed back Thursday on critics of the Republicans' probe into Hunter Biden and the Biden family's business ties. Schweizer called out the White House, Democrats and mainstream media pundits for insisting there is no evidence to back up allegations of bribery related to foreign payment that flowed through Hunter Biden.

WASHINGTON POST SLAPS BIDEN WITH ‘FOUR PINOCCHIOS’ FOR FALSELY CLAIMING HUNTER NEVER MADE MONEY FROM CHINA

PETER SCHWEIZER: What I would say to people, Philip Bump of The Washington Post and others are saying, 'Oh, well, where's the evidence of the bribe?' I spent 10 minutes going through how bribes and corruption are handled in the Third World, how they're handled in Africa, Asia and Latin America. It's very rarely the elected official themselves that takes the money. It's usually a family member or a third party. Only the stupid ones take the money to get paid directly. And the Bidens are not stupid. You can not like them for a variety of reasons, but they're very shrewd in the way that they have handled this. But the bottom line is the Bidens and their allies and their friends in the media, nobody has been able to explain why are these foreign entities sending tens of millions of dollars to the Bidens. What are they sending it for? There's no explanation. There's no service that Hunter Biden has provided to any of them. There's no product. So they're sending them money for a reason.

That in and of itself is indicative of the fact that they were getting things in return. And as we've seen in the case with Ukraine and Burisma, and I think we're going to see in the case involving some of the Chinese entities, there are very specific policy actions that Joe Biden took that benefited the very specific companies and people that were sending money to his son. So it was triangulation. But again, that's the way it's done in the Third World. And unless we are prepared to say it's going to be okay in America, in any future administration for the secretary of defense, the president, the vice president for their family to be taking multi-million dollar payments from foreign entities with no legitimate service provided in return. That's where we're headed with this. I mean, if they are going to defend this conduct by the Bidens and say there's nothing wrong, that has got to be the future of America. And I'm horrified at the thought of that.

Commentators across social media shredded President Biden after he lashed out at Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy for asking about his involvement in Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Following his comments about green energy and "Bidenomics" in New Mexico, Doocy asked the president about Hunter’s former business associate Devon Archer, who had testified that he witnessed the president speaking with various potential clients during his time as vice president.

"There’s this testimony now where one of your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business. What-" Doocy started.

Biden claimed that he "never talked business with anybody" and knew Doocy would "have a lousy question." When asked why the question was not acceptable Biden claimed, "Because it’s not true," and walked away from the reporter.

