Joe Rogan says Biden 'caught lying so many times,' warns 'mainstream media' won’t hold him accountable

Podcaster Joe Rogan this week shredded President Biden on a recent episode of his podcast, arguing that most news networks will not hold him accountable for his "corruption."

Rogan spoke to author Patrick Bet-David about the current state of American politics, especially in regard to the likely presidential contenders for the 2024 election. While he defended former President Trump, arguing, "Whether you like Trump or not, whether you think he’s corrupt or not, that’s a human being. You know what that guy is," he scorched current President Biden for his decades-spanning political career.

"Joe Biden has been a goof his whole f------ career. He has always been a goof. He has been caught lying so many times. He is so full of s---," Rogan declared. "There is so much evidence that he is corrupt."

He went on to say that there is "undeniable evidence" of Biden’s "corruption" such as "the stuff with him and his son", later referring to Devon Archer "who just testified he was business partners with Hunter who talked about all the different things that Joe was involved with."

Rogan went on to condemn much of the American media for failing to hold the Biden family accountable.

"It's f------ undeniable," Rogan said. "The fact that mainstream news is ignoring this except for right-wing media is f------ crazy."

Hunter Biden's ex-business partner insisted during his recent closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee that then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the infamous spring 2015 dinner with son Hunter's foreign business associates, despite the Biden campaign repeatedly saying Biden was never there.

Devon Archer told investigators that the elder Biden "had dinner" with him and several others, including "Vadym P. from Burisma." When Biden arrived, Archer said Biden "shook everybody's hand" and joined their conversation.

Devon Archer also told congressional investigators that Hunter Biden used then-Vice President Joe Biden as "defensive leverage" to send "the right signals" to his foreign business partners, while selling him as "the brand" that offered "capabilities and reach," as well as a "unique understanding of D.C." [Brooke Singman.

Rogan has a history of condemning Biden as a "corrupt career politician."

In June he recalled, "All the f------g stuff with his son and the ties to Ukraine and China and the money. The family, they got paid millions of dollars and everyone was trying to obscure it because, ‘Well, better than Trump. Better than Trump."

He went on to theorize, "If that guy was a Republican, they would be up his a-- with a microscope."

Joe Schoffstall , Cameron Cawthorne, and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.