NJ residents ramp up protests over town council's American flag flap: 'It hit a nerve'

Protests against the Edison, N.J. town council’s ordinance banning items deemed "props" at meetings are intensifying, with residents vowing to keep up the pressure in support of the American flag.

The town was hit with national backlash after a resident was escorted out of a town council meeting last month for waving the flag in protest of a new rule banning such items, including the U.S. Constitution and other "props" from the public comment portion of town meetings.

Last week, the town council walked back the idea of a flag ban and apologized, but the ordinance in question still stands, two residents told "Fox & Friends First," Wednesday.

NATIONAL OUTRAGE PROMPTS NJ TOWN TO 'HUMBLY APOLOGIZE' FOR AMERICAN FLAG BAN, BUT RESIDENTS SAY IT'S 'BS'

"The residents of Edison would like to see these ordinances repealed," Russell Azzarello said. "Keep the public speaking time to six minutes and repeal referring to the United States flag and the Constitution as props."

"It hit a nerve with a lot of people. It’s not just a piece of material," he continued. "It’s very symbolic to many people. Anybody that has a family member that’s been a veteran, that’s served."

A "flag caravan" is planned for Wednesday evening on the Garden State Parkway, ending in front of the Edison Municipal Building. This follows a demonstration Monday night that saw dozens of residents demand the council repeal the ordinance, which critics say infringes on free speech and public accountability.

The protest came after Council President Nishith Patel issued an apology, insisting the rules were never meant to ban symbols like the American flag outright.

"Let me be very clear. The Edison Council has never, nor will we ever ban the American flag from our public meetings," Patel said in a statement to Fox News Digital, "If any of my remarks during the previous council meeting implied that, I apologize."

Still, residents argue that the rules set a dangerous precedent.

Edison has seen a political shift in recent years, as Republicans gain ground in the blue Garden State. Some residents view the controversy as part of a broader cultural and political battle.

"There is a big change going on, and there’s a big red wave coming across New Jersey," retired Edison police officer and former mayoral candidate Keith Kahn told co-host Carley Shimkus.

President-elect Trump saw a 4.7-point improvement in his New Jersey vote share in 2024 compared to 2020.