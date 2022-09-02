Nikki Haley: We're not extremists for wanting our country to 'go back to normal'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During an interview on "America Reports," Friday, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley slammed President Biden for accusing "MAGA Republicans" of dominating the Republican Party and becoming a "threat to the country," during his controversial speech on Thursday night.

NIKKI HALEY: Sandra. It was one of the most unbelievable things I've seen in a long time. He looked like he was in the depths of hell. He's got military uniform, and military officers behind him, which I hate that they even had to sit behind him as he was talking about how half the country are basically domestic terrorists. We are not extremists just because we want our kids to be able to ride their bikes down the street and not worry about something happening to them. We're not extremists because there are parents who want to make sure that their kids learn the basics and not have to worry about what pronoun they're being called behind their backs. We're not extremists because we think that all of this illegal activity crossing the border does matter and that rule of law does matter. We're not extremists just because we see how distracted this administration is and how more dangerous the world is becoming. You know, as we watch things, we're not extremists because we're struggling to be able to afford groceries and not necessarily have the child care.

It's unthinkable that he would be so condescending and criticize half of America for just wanting our country to go back to where it was when the economy was good, when streets were safe, and when the rule of law mattered. The idea that he condemned us was worse than Hillary calling us deplorable, was worse than Obama calling us extremists. He basically called us bad people. And that's not a president I want. I don't think that's a president most Americans want in a time when we're looking at how divided our country is. We are begging, begging for things to go back to normal. And Joe Biden just proved he's the last person that's ever going to help us get things back to normal. It's why these races in November matter. It's why every one of us needs to show up. And it's why we need to show him that just because we're Americans that appreciate the good of our country doesn't make us bad.

