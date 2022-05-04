Nikki Haley: Republicans have to start paying attention to issues that matter to Americans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley warned on "America Reports" Wednesday that Republicans can't capitalize on Democrats' lagging poll numbers on key issues in November's midterm elections without offering solutions for the American people beyond "saying no to everything Biden does."

NEVADA POLICE GROUPS SWITCH ENDORSEMENTS FROM DEM SEN. CORTEZ-MASTO TO GOP CHALLENGER LAXALT

NIKKI HALEY: Republicans don’t need to be arrogant. We need to be humble, we need to be disciplined and we need to show how our solutions lift up everyone. Half the battle, Sandra and John, is to win in November. But the more important battle is to prove we deserve to be there in November, not just by saying no to everything Biden does, but talk about what we are about instead. What solutions we’re going to do to lift up everybody.

…

They need a plan. What they need to say is we are going to support law enforcement. Congress needs to get into a room and they need to fix immigration reform and they need to fix the border. They need to make sure that we are being strong abroad so that we can be safe at home. They have to got to start paying attention to the issues that matter to the average American family.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: