Nikki Haley: Biden 'destroyed' everything we've done in Afghanistan, 'humiliated' America

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley slammed President Biden on Tuesday for having "failed miserably" on Afghanistan policy, telling "America Reports" the Afghan people and U.S. military have been let down by America being "run out of town."

NIKKI HALEY: It didn't have to be this way. In just a few hours, literally, Biden destroyed the progress, the relationships and everything we had done the last 20 years in Afghanistan. And I think about this from the standpoint of, I'm the wife of a combat veteran that served in Afghanistan. All of our military families are very distraught at what we've watched happen and how we basically were run out of town. As a governor who sent units to Afghanistan, promising that we would always hold them up as heroes, that we would always respect them and always have our respect as a country there for them, and I think about how they're let down. I think about as ambassador, when I actually went and visited Afghanistan and the women and girls that I met with, the women who were holding positions in government, the girls who were going to school, and now they're going to go back to being sex slaves hidden in their homes? This is horrible. This could not have gone any worse. And it's, you know, Biden's trying to make this about what his options were. You know what? He didn't have to have it this way. It's not always what we do, it's how we do it. And he failed miserably. He humiliated America and the world sees us as less safe right now, and that's all because of Biden. It's tragic.

