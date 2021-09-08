Nigel Farage blasts Biden on 'Fox & Friends First': America 'isolated and friendless'

Nigel Farage, former Brexit Party Leader, joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, slamming Joe Biden's foreign policy, including the poor treatment of U.S. allies. Farage noted the president has "offended us, the British" and has "taken America back to total isolationism."

NIGEL FARAGE: You know, Biden came to the G7 here in the U.K. America is back. And they all said, oh, isn't it marvelous? We've got rid of that nasty Mr. Trump. We've got Biden. It's all going to be great. Actually, what Biden has done is taken America back to total isolationism, because not only has he offended us, the British, and we do have a very special relationship. He's called the whole future of NATO into doubt.

Nobody I mean, honestly, nobody could trust the Americans right now in terms of getting involved in any military engagements, because clearly he's not a man of his word. He made promises at the G7 that he broke with the unilateral withdrawal from Afghanistan. And so America is isolated and friendless and America may well be a big, strong, powerful, rich country. But everybody needs friends in the world. So I think the irony is that the so-called internationalist Democrats, actually they’re the isolationists. And it was Donald Trump who was constantly reaching out, constantly on the telephone and traveling the world, pursuing what was actually a very successful US foreign policy.

