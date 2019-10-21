Another fine for NFL ‘Man of God’ linebacker, who kneeled in prayer after brutal collision

In an exclusive interview with Fox Nation, New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis described the moment he collided with Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Geoff Swaim, earning Davis a massive fine from the league.

DEMARIO DAVIS 'MAN OF GOD' HEADBAND SALES EXPLODE AFTER NFL FINE, HE'S GIVING IT ALL TO CHARITY

"I heard the crowd before I turned around," Davis told Raymond Arroyo on Fox Nation's "Laura and Raymond."

"I felt it... because he hit me in the side [of the head]," said Davis. "I kind of had like a little flash, and I heard the crowd and I was like, 'Oh, that... must not have been good'. So when I turned around, he was down on the ground and the first thing that I knew was like 'Man, let's just go and pray' because this is such a dangerous game."

The Times-Picayune reported on Sunday that Davis was fined $28,075 for unnecessary roughness for the play during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 game between the Saints and the Jaguars. Swaim suffered a concussion and was not cleared to play against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 of the NFL schedule.

DEMARIO DAVIS: I WAS PUT IN A CONFLICTING POSITION

Davis spoke to Arroyo in an exclusive Fox Nation interview before the NFL announced the fine.

"I wanted personally to take time and pray for him because... my prayers and thoughts are still with him," he told Fox Nation. "Hopefully, he's going to be fully recovered from that because it's such a fast game and so much is happening so fast. And you go from a play that... you feel like it's about to be a normal tackle and then boom!"

"At that point it's like, God needs to heal this man up, make sure he's good," Davis continued. "But he was able to walk off the field, which was huge. And I'm definitely wishing him well and speedy recovery."

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST STORIES FROM FOX NATION

On "Fox and Friends" on Sunday, Arroyo observed that this is not the first fine for Davis over the past few weeks.

The NFL penalized Davis in September after he was shown wearing a headband with the phrase "Man of God" written on it. The headband had apparently violated the NFL's policy against displaying personal messages.

TV viewers saw the headband after Davis took off his helmet off to deliver a pre-game pep talk to his teammates, filling the void left behind by Saint's captain and quarterback Drew Brees, who is sidelined with a thumb injury.

Davis told Fox Nation that he did not fault the NFL for the fine, which the league eventually rescinded, but he did want to capitalize on the moment.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS' DEMARIO DAVIS WON'T BE FINED FOR MAN OF GOD HEADBAND

"I was like, well, it would be proper for me to be obedient and follow the rule and so I did that," recalled Davis. "But then I said, you know, God’s going to get glory from this headband, whether I wear it or not... And all of a sudden, you know, me and my team, we came up with the idea of marketing the headbands and using them for donations."

Through the sale of the "Man of God" headbands, Davis was able to raise $120,000 for a local Mississippi hospital through the proceeds and matching donations.

"Demario Davis though he has only been on this team for under two years, he stepped into the leadership void," said Arroyo. "I love this story about the headband. He wore it under his helmet, so he didn't realize that it was a fineable offense. The NFL saw it during that huddle talk, fined him and he turned it into something good."

Finally, reflecting on Swaim's injury, Davis said that all NFL players recognize that there are no "winners" when a player is injured.

"We all know that any of us can be in that situation at any moment, and none of us want to inflict that or be on the receiving end of that," he said. "And so it's like it's not a cause for celebration. Nobody wins that play. Offense doesn't win. Defense doesn't win. It's like it'd be better if that played never happened."

To watch the full interview featuring Demario Davis, including more of these thoughts on his collision with Jaguars tight end Geoff Swaim, join Fox Nation and watch the latest episode of "Laura and Raymond."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.