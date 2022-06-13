Newt Gingrich on 'Fox & Friends': We’ve crossed a 'watershed' moment in American politics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich argued on "Fox & Friends" Monday that the country has crossed a "watershed" moment in recent months, as Americans are realizing that progressive policies don’t work, comparing it to Jimmy Carter's presidency. Gingrich sized up the Democrats' options for 2024 if President Biden decides not to seek re-election.

TRUMP, OTHER POTENTIAL GOP PRESIDENTIAL CONTENDERS SPEAKING AT EARLY 2024 CATTLE CALL

NEWT GINGRICH: Vacuums attract candidates. Who could have sat there at this stage in 2014 and told you Donald Trump was going to run and win? It was inconceivable.. Nobody would have said it. The Democrats have lots of governors, they have lots of senators. They have ambitious people who are Hollywood stars, and billionaire entrepreneurs. Somebody will emerge, the vacuum attracts somebody. The problem they've got is if they emerge as a left-wing, big-government socialist candidate, they're just going to lose. We have crossed a watershed where people have been reminded for the first time since Jimmy Carter that this stuff doesn't work. And that's why it's such an enormous burden for the Democrats.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:







