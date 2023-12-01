Expand / Collapse search
Newt Gingrich roasts John Kerry's climate conference trip: 'Deeply committed to taking your money'

Gingrich, Laura Ingraham on the latest 'climate alarmism conference'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Newt Gingrich: How could they have been so stupid for so long Video

Newt Gingrich: How could they have been so stupid for so long

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich reacts to the latest climate push as the annual United Nations COP28 kicks off on The Ingraham Angle. 

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich sounded off Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle" after U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry arrived for the latest climate conference in Dubai. Gingrich said voters across the world are realizing that the climate change agenda is an "elite ripoff of everyday workers." 

GOP SENATOR ROASTS JOHN KERRY FOR JETTING OFF TO ANOTHER CLIMATE CONFERENCE

NEWT GINGRICH: I think that the left is deeply committed to taking your money, spending it on their friends. Think about the irony. You go to the Middle East, the center of producing oil and gas, in order to have a conference about why you shouldn’t produce oil and gas. And they’re good enough that they say it with a straight face. This is an amazing Broadway show which goes all over the world playing from place to place. It’s John Kerry flying into the next five-star hotel to go to the next gourmet restaurant in order to be deeply worried, at which point he has to go back, get on his plane to go to the next five-star hotel, to the next gourmet restaurant, to be even more worried. This whole thing is an elite ripoff of everyday workers. And that’s why you’re seeing in Argentina and Holland and Italy and across the planet, a move towards the right from people who realize they’re the ones paying. When John Kerry talks about giving away money, guess what? That’s your money. John Kerry is cheerful about taking money from you to give to these people he’s never met. Who will then, by the way, mostly squander it. They won’t achieve anything. It’s an absurdity. And historians will someday look back and say, how could they have been so stupid for so long? 

John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, attends the UNFCCC Formal Opening of COP28 at the UN Climate Change Conference COP28 at Expo City on November 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The COP28, which is running from November 30 through December 12, brings together stakeholders, including international heads of state and other leaders, scientists, environmentalists, indigenous peoples representatives, activists and others to discuss and agree on the implementation of global measures towards mitigating the effects of climate change. (Photo by Mahmoud Khaled / COP28 via Getty Images)

John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, attends the UNFCCC Formal Opening of COP28 at the UN Climate Change Conference COP28 at Expo City on November 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Mahmoud Khaled / COP28 via Getty Images)

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, also took aim at Kerry for jetting off to lead the U.S. delegation at the annual United Nations conference.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday, Ernst accused Kerry and the Biden administration of hypocrisy for flying on airplanes to attend the COP28 summit where delegates are expected to condemn fossil fuels and push green energy alternatives. Kerry is leading the U.S. delegation which includes Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House clean energy czar John Podesta, among other senior officials.

COP28 kicked off on Thursday and is slated to take place over the next two weeks through Dec. 12. Ahead of the summit, U.N. officials led by Secretary General António Guterres have raised the alarm about the risks posed by global warming and the summit is expected to garner agreements to curb fossil fuel reliance in the coming years.

FOX News' Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report. 

