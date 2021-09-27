Newt Gingrich: 'Pelosi has been very tough, she runs a dictatorship.'

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich joined "Hannity" to give his take on the spending bills.

NEWT GINGRICH: Well, I think the country loses and I think—first of all—with the very few exceptions, maybe Manchin and Sinema, there aren’t any real moderates in the Democratic Party. When push came to shove and in August every single Democrat in the Senate, every single Democrat in the House voted for a big socialist bill—that big government, socialist bill that Bernie Sanders wrote. I mean, how can you have a clearer message than to have an open socialist write a bill which, by the way, probably scores a $5 trillion, not $3.5 trillion; has $3 trillion in tax increases; hires 85,000 new IRS agents to harass taxpayers; apparently, according to one reading, provides for free community college for illegal immigrants so all these people at the border will get to go to college at the taxpayer’s expense cause nothing is free. That means it’s a taxpayer-provided college. It’s taxpayer-provided healthcare and so I think that this is going to be a fascinating week. Pelosi has been very tough. She runs a dictatorship. She’s been twisting arms. She's now starting to break them.

