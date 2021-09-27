Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Newt Gingrich: 'Pelosi has been very tough, she runs a dictatorship.'

Gingrich argues that, besides very few exceptions, there aren't any moderates in the Democratic Party

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Newt Gingrich gives his take on debates over spending bills Video

Newt Gingrich gives his take on debates over spending bills

Former Speaker of the House weighs in on the spending bills on 'Hannity'

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich joined "Hannity" to give his take on the spending bills.  

NEWT GINGRICH: Well, I think the country loses and I think—first of all—with the very few exceptions, maybe Manchin and Sinema, there aren’t any real moderates in the Democratic Party. When push came to shove and in August every single Democrat in the Senate, every single Democrat in the House voted for a big socialist bill—that big government, socialist bill that Bernie Sanders wrote. I mean, how can you have a clearer message than to have an open socialist write a bill which, by the way, probably scores a $5 trillion, not $3.5 trillion; has $3 trillion in tax increases; hires 85,000 new IRS agents to harass taxpayers; apparently, according to one reading, provides for free community college for illegal immigrants so all these people at the border will get to go to college at the taxpayer’s expense cause nothing is free. That means it’s a taxpayer-provided college. It’s taxpayer-provided healthcare and so I think that this is going to be a fascinating week. Pelosi has been very tough. She runs a dictatorship. She’s been twisting arms. She's now starting to break them. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Gingrich reveals what he would do about spending bills if he were in Republican leadership Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.