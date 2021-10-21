Newt Gingrich: Joe Biden's White House is totally out of touch with reality

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich castigated the Biden administration for its seeming lack of interest in problems that are "huge issues for Americans" telling "Fox News Primetime" Monday the president has committed to a "hard left … socialist" style of government.

NEWT GINGRICH: They [Biden administration] aren’t interested in controlling the border which is a huge issue for Americans. They are uninterested in the rise in murders which is a big issue for Americans, you could go through the whole list of things. The Biden team which, includes Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and virtually every Democrat in Washington except maybe Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. The Biden team is committed to a hard-left, big government socialist model. They have to pay off the unions which means they have to pass big spending. They’ve got to find ways to take care of their allies and I think that you see them literally tone-deaf. I don’t have the language and I’ve been working on this. These are people who reject reality. Ronald Reagan used to say you didn’t worry about what liberals didn’t know, he worried about what they knew that wasn’t true. Now I’m worried because even when it’s objectively obvious, they are flying children at night into Westchester County, New York, getting them out of Texas. I don’t think anybody knows where they’re going, what’s happening to them. The White House is just totally out of touch with reality, and frankly so is the Democratic Party and the House in the Senate.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: