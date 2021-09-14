Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newt Gingrich: If you are a big government socialist, you despise the law

Gingrich spoke to Fox News' Laura Ingraham

Newt Gingrich: ‘Big government socialists despise the law and the Constitution’ Video

Newt Gingrich: ‘Big government socialists despise the law and the Constitution’

Former Speaker of House discusses President Biden’s legacy on ‘The Ingraham Angle’

President Biden last week announced new COVID-19 vaccination mandates for private companies that critics say are unconstitutional. Newt Gingrich spoke about the issue during an appearance Monday night on "The Ingraham Angle."

BIDEN BUSINESS VACCINE MANDATES RAISE QUESTIONS FOR MAJOR TRADE GROUPS

NEWT GINGRICH: First of all, if you are a big government socialist, you despise the law, you despise the constitution. AOC wearing a "Tax the Rich" dress to the Met Gala surrounded by the rich just gives you a sense of in your face willingness to change the rules. I think what you’ve got is people who break the law at the border with millions of immigrants. Biden hypocritically says, ‘If you’re in private business you’ve got to get vaccinated, but if you’re in the postal union you don’t have to. If you’re an illegal immigrant you don’t have to.’ I mean think about it, you have people who routinely break the rules."

