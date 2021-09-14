Newt Gingrich: If you are a big government socialist, you despise the law

President Biden last week announced new COVID-19 vaccination mandates for private companies that critics say are unconstitutional. Newt Gingrich spoke about the issue during an appearance Monday night on "The Ingraham Angle."

NEWT GINGRICH: First of all, if you are a big government socialist, you despise the law, you despise the constitution. AOC wearing a "Tax the Rich" dress to the Met Gala surrounded by the rich just gives you a sense of in your face willingness to change the rules. I think what you’ve got is people who break the law at the border with millions of immigrants. Biden hypocritically says, ‘If you’re in private business you’ve got to get vaccinated, but if you’re in the postal union you don’t have to. If you’re an illegal immigrant you don’t have to.’ I mean think about it, you have people who routinely break the rules."

