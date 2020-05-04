Newt Gingrich: 'Chinese dictatorship' could be responsible for 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said on Monday that more than 400,000 people worldwide could ultimately die due to the “Chinese dictatorship" mishandling the coronavirus outbreak, as the death toll from the virus continues to grow.

“This is directly the fault of the dictatorship which as early as November had its first cases and in the middle of December began to realize that there was an epidemic in Wuhan and lied to the entire planet until very late January and has never allowed any of the Western scientists or doctors to come into Wuhan and find out what happened,” Gingrich told “Fox & Friends.”

Gingrich's comments came after President Trump bashed the World Health Organization [WHO] on Sunday, saying the group mishandled the coronavirus pandemic by giving deference to China, during his Fox News Town Hall with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, focused on reopening America during the public health crisis.

Trump said the WHO passed along “wrong” information and was China-centric. Trump noted that the United States “foolishly” has been paying the group $450 million a year whereas China has been paying $38 million a year.

“But, the [WHO] were more political than all of our leaders previously,” Trump said. “What the WHO did, they missed every single call.

“Don’t forget, China tried to blame the [coronavirus pandemic] on some of our soldiers and that didn’t go too far,” Trump noted, a reference to statements appearing on Chinese state media. Trump said China then tried to blame it on Europe as Italy “suffered probably more than anybody per capita.”

Gingrich said that the burden of proof is on the Chinese and that Congress ought to be holding hearings and adopting legislation to allow Americans to sue the Chinese government for the deaths of their loved ones.

“We ought to be looking at reparations from China. I think the Germans have indicated they think the Chinese owe them $149 billion in the damage they did to the German economy. The amount [in the United States] will be incalculably bigger,” Gingrich concluded.