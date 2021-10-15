Newt Gingrich: Left’s big-government, socialist system ‘falling apart’ – and Americans know it

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich spoke out Thursday night on "The Ingraham Angle" against the failures of the Biden administration regarding the handling of illegal immigrants – but said it was part of a broader failure by the left in trying to impose its "rules" on the American people.

BIDEN SAYS NUMBER OF UNVACCINATED AMERICANS ‘UNACCEPTABLY HIGH,’ INSISTS MANDATES ‘WORKING’

NEWT GINGRICH: You have a system, the American system, which is falling apart. You have hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants -- and by the way, Joe Biden doesn’t do anything to apply his fancy rules and his mandates to illegal immigrants.

They don’t get tested, they don’t get vaccinated, we don’t check on them for health reasons. So somehow American citizens can be punished by their own government but people who show up here illegally get flown around the country, get shipped around the country, get taken care of. The taxpayers are funding all the illegal immigrants who are not required to do any of this.

But there’s something deeper going on. They can’t unload the ships, they can’t find the trucks. They can’t get the economy moving, they can’t get children educated. Go down the list.

Their system, this entire big-government socialist system, is falling apart. And their answer, of course, is to use the power of the government against the American people.

That’s why you have the attorney general trying to sic the FBI on parents who go to a school board meeting. Not since the Civil War have we seen this kind of intense anti-citizen behavior. And this is happening because the left knows they’re a distinct minority, they know that the country is going to repudiate them, and they are desperate to enforce -- on you and me and everybody else -- their rules.

And what’s beginning to happen … People are starting to figure out that there’s more of us than there are of these left-wing nuts. And I think you’re going to see more and more resistance on every front, not just in terms of the mandates.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: