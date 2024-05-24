Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

NewsNation completes transition to cable news outlet next week

The network's weekday prime-time lineup includes Dan Abrams and Chris Cuomo

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

By filling out its weekend schedule next week, NewsNation will compete a transition to an all-news cable and satellite network that it began in 2020.

The network announced this week that on June 1, a three-hour newscast anchored by Adrienne Bankert will begin at 4 p.m. Eastern on Saturdays and Sundays, displacing syndicated reruns of "Blue Bloods."

NEW YORK TIMES BLASTS BIDEN FOR 'AVOIDING QUESTIONS' FROM JOURNALISTS IN BLISTERING STATEMENT

Chris Cuomo

NewsNation's most popular programming has been a weekday prime-time lineup hosted by news veterans Dan Abrams, Ashleigh Banfield and Chris Cuomo. (CNN)

The generally nonpartisan network has been adding other weekend programming over the past year, including a Sunday political show hosted by former Fox News executive Chris Stirewalt. NewsNation replaced the former WGN America network when bought by Nexstar. During its time as WGN, it aired a variety of entertainment programming, mostly reruns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NewsNation's weekday prime-time lineup has its most visible personalities — Dan Abrams, Chris Cuomo and Ashleigh Banfield.