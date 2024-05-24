NewsNation completes transition to cable news outlet next week

By filling out its weekend schedule next week, NewsNation will compete a transition to an all-news cable and satellite network that it began in 2020.

The network announced this week that on June 1, a three-hour newscast anchored by Adrienne Bankert will begin at 4 p.m. Eastern on Saturdays and Sundays, displacing syndicated reruns of "Blue Bloods."

The generally nonpartisan network has been adding other weekend programming over the past year, including a Sunday political show hosted by former Fox News executive Chris Stirewalt. NewsNation replaced the former WGN America network when bought by Nexstar. During its time as WGN, it aired a variety of entertainment programming, mostly reruns.

NewsNation's weekday prime-time lineup has its most visible personalities — Dan Abrams, Chris Cuomo and Ashleigh Banfield.