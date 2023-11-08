New Yorkers offer to work at Jewish café after anti-Israel staffers reportedly walk out

A Jewish café owner said he's been inundated with love and support from New Yorkers after anti-Israel members of his staff quit over him displaying posters of missing Israeli hostages.

Manhattan’s Caffè Aronne owner Aaron Dahan told "America Reports" his business was on the verge of closing after six staffers walked out because he stood with Israel following Hamas’ attack . Once word of the walkouts spread, members of the community came out in droves to work behind the counter and buy coffee and pastries.

"There's really no words to describe it," Dahan said. "I probably cried a dozen times in the last 24 hours. It's been a lot. It's been beautiful. One of the most exciting things for us was there's a coffee shop three blocks from us called Coffee Inn. The owner came here with two of his baristas. He looked at me in the eyes. He said, 'You're not closing.' He said, 'I'm working your espresso machine. My staff is working your espresso machine and so help you God if you try and pass for it. We're here for you. We're here for Israel, we're here for the community.'"

The Manhattan owner said people of all occupations were ready to step in and lend a helping hand.

"We've had people that are lawyers come in, plastic surgeons come in, attorneys come in and say, 'Listen, I'm an attorney. I cannot make a cappuccino, but maybe I can clean a dish, I can clean cups, I can pour wine, I can make a dish for you or something, but let me help. Let me do something,'" he told FOX News. "It's just been so heartwarming to really see New York come and support us. It's phenomenal."

Dahan said the walkouts started when the shop displayed an Israeli flag and the breaking point occurred when he put up posters of kidnapped Israeli citizens . He said one staff member told him the photos were created from artificial intelligence and were being used to justify the war.

"It seems that what really broke it at the end was the kidnap signs in the windows. That's what really upset people, because a lot of people thought that was fake news, which is just disgusting," he said.

The Caffè Aronne owner expressed his gratitude for the "spectacular" community uniting in support of Israel.

"People told me the line to come yesterday was longer than lines to vote," he said.

"Unfortunately, here in New York, we know terror all too well, and when it was happening in Israel, and we thought we were going to close because our staff seemingly was unfazed, the community said, 'No, you're not closing.'"