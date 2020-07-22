New Yorker editor rips Trump for sending feds to Portland: Like a 'slightly diabolical television producer'

New Yorker editor David Remnick blasted President Trump for deploying federal agents to Portland, likening him to a "slightly diabolical television producer" hoping to increase divisions in the country.

The Department of Homeland Security has been under fire in recent days after footage from the protests and riots in Portland show hostile confrontations with federal agents, including a video showing them making arrests in unmarked vans.

Appearing on MSNBC, Remnick defended "American dissent" which he suggested was in danger by the Trump administration.

"What we're seeing there is an attempt to revive the re-election campaign of the president of the United States, a man who is willing to do almost anything, legal or illegal, to enhance his chances," Remnick said on Wednesday. "The polls are showing him behind Joe Biden rather decisively and almost like a slightly diabolical television producer, he wants to produce images of maximum divisiveness.”

He explained, "So, he's gonna go into cities that he's obviously written off in terms of supporting him, but to show them as the bad cities and where federal troops can go in and 'we're going to quiet it down and suppress it.' It is an extremely troubling thing."

MSNBC political analyst John Heilemann similarly sounded the alarm on Tuesday, suggesting that Trump's deployment of agents in Portland is a "trial run" of what to expect following his expected defeat in November.

"I think we are looking at potentially a trial run for a kind of, a genuine attempt to, through intimidation and potentially through force, to try to steal this election," the MSNBC analyst said. "I think we are now at the point where, you know, we see what the president is doing, we see his intention to not accept an outcome of this election where he loses to Joe Biden. He is making it very clear."