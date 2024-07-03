California delegate says Black women will 'blow the party up' if Dems pick a 'White man over Kamala Harris'

California Democratic delegate Areva Martin told media personality Stephen A. Smith that passing over Vice President Kamala Harris as President Biden's replacement should he withdraw from the race would destroy the party.

"If you pick a White man over Kamala Harris, Black women, I can tell you this, we are going to walk away," Martin said Tuesday. "We are going to blow the party up."

As speculation over Biden's status as leader of the party grows, Democrats are openly divided over who is qualified to run against former President Trump in the months before the election.

"Who are we agreeing [to]?" Martin asked Smith. "There's a long list of Democrats, Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, the list goes on and on."

"Where is their consensus?" she continued. "You've got to build consensus. And there is not consensus right now."

"So where are we getting agreement from on whom this ideal Democratic candidate should be?" Martin said. "Tell me that."

Martin, a civil rights attorney, said that the Biden administration deserved credit for its diversity.

"Joe Biden, when he gets re-elected, which my prediction is that he will, he brings with him Kamala Harris, the most diverse administration in the history of this country," she said. "Y'all need to just stay the course. We got more Black judges appointed under Joe Biden than anyone, even President Barack Obama."

Martin also compared the presidential race to a sports match, saying that Biden is the "star player" and deserves support.

"I don't know anything about sports, but I know you don't give up on your star player in the middle of a game," she told Smith.

"We are almost at the finish line. We have an opportunity to save this democracy. And I bet you, [if] you blow up Joe Biden, you might as well give Donald Trump the keys to the White House and let him start ruling the country in August," she said.

A new national poll from CNN indicates that three-quarters of voters say the Democratic Party would have a better chance of keeping the White House with someone else other than Biden at the top of the party's ticket.

And the survey, released Tuesday by CNN, suggests that Harris performs slightly better than Biden in a match-up with Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee.

The poll was conducted entirely after Biden's extremely rough performance during last Thursday's face-to-face showdown between the two major party contenders.

