New York Times: Energy for Glenn Youngkin 'more palpable' than McAuliffe as Virginia race comes to end

The New York Times reported Sunday that enthusiasm in the Virginia's gubernatorial contest's closing stages appeared to be on Republican Glenn Youngkin's side rather than Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe.

"The size and atmosphere of dueling events during the last weekend of campaigning before Election Day on Tuesday reflected the trends in the most recent polls. Mr. Youngkin, the Republican candidate, greeted crowds of more than 1,000, while Mr. McAuliffe, the Democrat, hustled through sparsely attended events from morning to night," The Times wrote.

It added that McAuliffe had lately been displaying "a rising sense of urgency" over the state of the race as he enlisted help from Democratic heavyweights, such as former President Barack Obama, to help him rally enthusiasm and drive up Democratic turnout.

"But the energy this weekend was more palpable among Mr. Youngkin and his supporters, who have heeded the Republican’s calls for a new direction in the state’s political leadership after more than a decade of Democratic governors," The Times wrote, before adding that Youngkin had framed the election as "an opportunity for Virginians to send a message to the nation that Democrats are out of step with the majority of Americans on a number of issues."

The race has drawn close attention from across the nation because of its focus on issues like vaccine and other coronavirus-related mandates, the teaching of critical race theory in schools, as well as transgender policies. It's also driven a high degree of interest because of the once unthought of chance that Republicans could win in a state that's trended more strongly Democratic for more than a decade.

The Times told the story of one traditionally Democratic voter who voiced his support for Youngkin by attending one of his rallies. He explained his tipping point as when, while working from home, he overheard his teenage daughter's teacher talk about White men being "modern-day slaveholders."

It also noted that as McAuliffe was making campaign stops across southeastern Virginia, his crowd sizes ranged from 30 to 100 people, and that the largest crowd came during a visit to a Black church with Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., in attendance.

"Generating enthusiasm has been difficult at times, which was evident on Saturday at a McAuliffe event in Chesapeake. When Mr. McAuliffe went to speak, the crowd yelled ‘Terry, Terry, Terry’ only after a campaign staffer started the chant to ramp up the energy in the room," The Times wrote, while also noting that Youngkin's larger crowds were "more diverse" than what they described as "typical" Republican events.

Polls ahead of Tuesday's election show a tight race within the margin of error, with Youngkin even leading McAuliffe in some that were recently released. A Republican hasn't won a statewide race in Virginia since 2009, and no GOP presidential candidate has carried the state since 2004.