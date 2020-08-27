New York Times reporter gaslighting readers with story on Trump's LGBTQ record, critic says

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman accused President Trump of attacking LGBTQ rights throughout his tenure in the White House, but it was quickly pointed out that she didn’t always feel that way.

Haberman’s latest story, “After Three Years of Attacking L.G.B.T.Q. Rights, Trump Suddenly Tries Outreach,” said Trump “was almost entirely silent” about significant LGBTQ accomplishments that have recently occurred, such as a Supreme Court decision offering workplace protections for gay and transgender people, the fifth anniversary of a marriage equality ruling, and a Brooklyn march in support of Black transgender people.

"There was no tweet in honor of Pride Month, despite suggestions from several aides to Mr. Trump that he write one,” Haberman added.

“This is a lie and Maggie knows it’s a lie. Trump’s history of being pro-gay dates back to long before Biden figured it was a political winner,” conservative strategist Chris Barron, who is openly gay, responded on Twitter when sharing Haberman’s latest piece.

Journalist Chad Felix Greene then responded with a story that the same reporter wrote not too long ago.

In 2016, before Trump won the GOP nomination, Haberman penned a story that was unearthed to point out the hypocrisy of her latest piece. Headlined, “Donald Trump’s More Accepting Views on Gay Issues Set Him Apart in G.O.P.,” Haberman wrote how “Trump is far more accepting of sexual minorities” than previous Republican leaders.

“It is his views on gay rights and gay people that most distinguish Mr. Trump from previous Republican standard-bearers. He has nurtured long friendships with gay people, employed gay workers in prominent positions, and moved with ease in industries where gays have long exerted influence, like entertainment,” Haberman wrote in April 2016.

The four-year-old report also noted Trump’s “history with the gay community is a long one. He donated to charities focused on the AIDS crisis in the late 1980s and early ’90s,” and that living in New York City put him at “ease with gay people.”

Barron told Fox News that Haberman is gaslighting readers when asked to elaborate on his initial tweet.

“In 2016 she wrote a story on how good Trump was on LGBT issues because she thought that story hurt him in the GOP primary. Now she gaslights readers and pretends like she never wrote that story because she thinks this new story hurts Trump," Barron said. "The only thing consistent here is her desire to damage Trump.”

“She calls Trump transactional on LGBT rights. Transactional is what Biden, Obama and Hillary did on LGBT rights. Opposing them when it was a political winner,” Barron added. “Switching to supporting them when it became politically favorable to do so.”

Haberman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.