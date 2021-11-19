Expand / Collapse search
The New York Times
Published

New York Times slammed by female senators for 'sexist' focus on Kyrsten Sinema's style

Sens. Collins, Murkowski, Shaheen penned a letter to the editor accusing the Times of a double standard

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Three female senators came to the defense of their colleague Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., over the New York Times' "sexist" coverage of her appearance. 

The Times published a letter to the editor Friday penned by Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Ak., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., responding to four articles published within a month drawing attention to Sinema's fashions choices. 

NEW YORK TIMES BOARD MEMBER CALLS ON KYRSTEN SINEMA TO LEAVE DEMOCRATIC PARTY, BECOME INDEPENDENT

The first, titled "Kyrsten Sinema’s Style Keeps Us Guessing," was written Oct. 18 by Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman. The other three, penned from Oct. 29-Nov. 12 by Times opinion writer Tressie McMillan Cottom, had the headlines, "Why We Should Talk About What Kyrsten Sinema Is Wearing," "Kyrsten Sinema and the Politics of a Sleeveless Silhouette" and "How Kyrsten Sinema Uses Clothing to Signal Her Social Class."

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. President Joe Biden's nominee to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Chris Magnus, is expected to face aggressive questioning from Republicans concerned how the administration is managing record highs in unauthorized border crossings. Photographer: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"The Times has published four separate pieces analyzing the style and dress of our colleague Senator Kyrsten Sinema," the senators wrote. "We cannot imagine The Times printing similar pieces on the fashion choices of any of our male colleagues."

"As Senator Sinema recently said about the commentary on her fashion: ‘I wear what I want because I like it. It’s not a news story, and it’s no one’s business.’ We couldn’t agree more," the trio backed Sinema.

SINEMA CONFRONTED IN AIRPORT AND PLANE ABOUT SPENDING BILL, GREEN NEW DEAL, DACA

Collins, Murkowski and Shaheen added, "Senator Sinema is a serious, hardworking member of the Senate who contributes a great deal to the policy deliberations before us. Your repeated focus on how she dresses, rather than what she says and does, is demeaning, sexist and inappropriate."

A Times spokesperson told Fox News, "The aim of our Opinion coverage is to invite intelligent discussion from informed people with a diversity of opinions and ideas. We believe in open debate and always welcome reactions such as the Senators." 

August 4, 2021 - Washington, DC, United States: U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) speaking at a meeting of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA)No Use Germany.

Sinema has been the target of media attacks for pumping the brakes on the Biden administration's multi-trillion-dollar agenda he wants to pass through Congress.

Last month, a Times editorial board member called on Sinema to leave the Democratic Party. 

"Some have suggested that she’s charting a path out of office entirely. But Ms. Sinema’s better course may be not to leave the Senate but to split with her party. Her departure might even wind up being a positive for all involved," Times' Michelle Cottle wrote. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.