New York Times staffer writes anonymous op-ed claiming to be 'part of the resistance'

An anonymous staffer from The New York Times apparently wrote an op-ed Wednesday claiming to be "part of the resistance" within the paper, saying its editors nearly dropped using gendered pronouns entirely and considered publishing an op-ed from a terror leader, among other stunning claims.

In a piece published by The Washington Free Beacon, the staffer started by referring to the Times as the "house organ" of the resistance to President Trump since the 2016 election -- and how it may look bad from the outside, but it's "much worse" from the inside.

"Most other Timesfolk don't know us. We do not participate in the paper's Slack channels or town hall meetings," the anonymous staffer wrote. "We are not the deep news. We are the steady news. We do what we can to prevent the Times from publishing errors, fictions, and ideological imbecility. We have sabotaged style rules and regulations when we can to save what's left of the Times‘s integrity. But it is an uphill struggle and one I fear we may not win."

The secretive Times employee recalled in 2018 that the paper "came very close to eliminating all gendered pronouns" from its reporting and another proposal "which required the preferred pronouns for bylined reporters and subjects of news stories," something the author claimed would have been implemented "had our team not stolen the proposal from [Times executive editor] Dean Baquet's desk last summer."

'ABC INSIDER' WHO PURPORTEDLY LEAKED EPSTEIN VIDEO SUGGESTS CBS STAFFER WRONGLY TOOK THE FALL

"It gives me no pleasure to report that the Times was going back and forth in edits and revisions with Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before the Delta Force ended his life last month," the author continued, referencing the now-dead ISIS terror leader. "The working title of his op-ed was 'Why I hate Donald Trump, but Love His Syria Policy.'"

"By now, you've already heard about the maladroit attempt to suppress the fact that Senator Elizabeth Warren lies about her personal backstory... These are some of the worst examples. But nearly every day, the steady paper subtly tries to save the Times from itself. For example, we nearly published a two-star review of Lin Manuel Miranda's rather mediocre 'Hamilton.'"

The Times did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The staffer did express hope that the Times will "rediscover its mission of performing excellent and fearless journalism" after President Trump leaves office "in 2025."

"Until then, please know that there are still editors and reporters at the old gray lady who put paper first."