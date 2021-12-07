New York Times reporter scolds airline travelers for faulty mask-wearing

New York Times reporter Apoorva Mandavilli made her frustration with "maskless" travelers known Monday as she live-tweeted her encounters with them while traveling at New York's JFK International Airport.

The science and health writer appeared upset at the number of people not wearing a mask, as well as those wearing a mask below their noses, and claimed that she was more concerned about the safety of the elderly unmasked rather than her own.

"In line at JFK, once almost a second home but where I haven’t been in almost 2 years. Person behind me and in front of me both maskless and 5 people with masks under their noses. Make that 6. No, wait, 7," Mandavilli tweeted.

"I’m less worried about myself and more about some of the unmasked. Quite a few of the 'nosers' look [to] be 60+, some easily 70+ And btw, the Emirates person who would presumably enforce this has her mask well under her nose," she added.

"Now I see multiple [Emirates] employees wearing masks under their noses and shouting out instructions at the maskless older people. And one said loudly, ‘if you have a problem with it, call and make a complaint,’" Mandavilli wrote.

Mandavilli's complaints about the mask wearing habits of those around her echo the same outspoken frustrations displayed by other liberal journalists. One Washington Post columnist admitted in October to lecturing a stranger for not wearing a mask in an elevator.

According to the CDC, "wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and train stations."

Earlier this year, Mandavilli for a time deactivated her Twitter account after facing intense scrutiny for claiming the lab-leak theory on the origins of the coronavirus had "racist roots."

She later issued an apology.