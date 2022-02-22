How deep is the New York Times' influence on world events? Journalist investigates the Grey Lady

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Journalist Ashley Rindsberg joined "Tucker Carlson Today" in a new episode to discuss his book, "The Gray Lady Winked: How the New York Times's Misreporting, Distortions and Fabrications Radically Alter History."

For decades, Americans have considered the New York Times the gold standard of journalism, allowing them to dictate the priorities of the industry. Due to the sheer number of readers and prominence of the paper globally, it's hard to dispute the power and significant impact the Grey Lady has had on world events.

During the candid sit down with Carlson, Rindsberg details examples of misreporting and distortions by the publication and how they've impacted the course of U.S. history.

"They are at the center of everything. In terms of the mainstream media, legacy media, there is-- we think of it as just the media. It's not just the media. It's the Pulitzer Prize. It's all the universities, academia, that are all paying attention, and of course, the world of policy and politics," he said.

"To an extent, both sides of the aisle, they are really-- even in ways that they don't fully realize, they're not always conscious of, but they are sort of following this agenda that's being set by The New York Times," Rindsberg explained.

Underscoring the extent of the Times' influence, Carlson responded," You wouldn't think in 2022 that would still be true, but if anything, it may be more true than it's ever been. And that has a massive effect, not simply on this country, but on the rest of the world. The New York Times really matters."

Rindsberg noted that while independently significant, the Times' impact is compounded by the thousands of other journalists whose work is a derivative of it.

"We're talking about thousands and thousands of other outlets who syndicate their content, who license their content, publishing industry people who spread these ideas, like we've seen with 1619 Project," Rindsberg told Carlson. "Now, they've got this crazy new book out about it. So you've got this echo chamber. And they are the ones making the most noise all the time."

He continued, "The New York Times is the flagship of the media, of the American mainstream media. And what they do is really a symbol. And that's why I wanted to take them as the best use case, as this case study for how the media creates these narratives that serve the media, their ideological and political, and of course, financial agendas."

