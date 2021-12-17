New York Times fires 'Wirecutter' editor who left profane voicemails for Michigan gun rights group

The New York Times has fired an editor on its product recommendation service Wirecutter after she left expletive-ridden voicemails for a gun rights group in Michigan.

A New York Times spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Erin Marquis was terminated for "inappropriate behavior."

"We expect our employees to behave in a way that is consistent with our values and commitment to the highest ethical standards. Repeatedly invoking The New York Times’s name in an unprofessional way that imperils the reputation of Wirecutter, The Times, and all of our journalists is a clear violation of our policies," the Times said.



Marquis lashed out at Great Lakes Gun Rights, a Michigan state affiliate of the National Association for Gun Rights, earlier this month in voicemails the group released online. She was furious over its push to protect gun rights from Democrats in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting in the state that week.

"Hi, I'm a journalist with the New York Times. I’m just calling to wonder. I have two questions. How do you sleep at night? And aren’t you just a bit worried that there might be a hell? And when you meet God, He will send you there? That’s just my only question. The third question, the only people politicizing this seems to be you because you’re the only people I got a f---ing press release from," Marquis said.

She also added, "Again, I am from the New York Times, and I’m letting everyone in the New York Times know what kind of f---ing a—holes you are. Congrats on being a laughingstock. You f---ing ghouls. I hope that there is a God in heaven, so He judges you when you die."

She also tweeted, "Just got a press release from the Great Lakes Gun Rights organization about protecting gun rights from [D]emocrats in Michigan and I am literally shaking with rage. I hope there is a God and they met that God someday."

Marquis, who is based in Detroit, described herself as a journalist for the New York Times but in her Twitter biography, which has been deactivated, she listed her job as lead editor for Wirecutter. Wirecutter is affiliated with the New York Times as the newspaper's "product recommendation service" offering consumers trusted advice on the latest merchandise.

She previously worked at the automotive and technology site Jalopnik.

