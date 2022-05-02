New York Times columnist: Dems ‘desperate’ for Trump to return to Twitter so their base will vote

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Times opinion columnist Michelle Goldberg revealed some Democrats are so "desperate" to reengage their base this election season, they are "hoping" Donald Trump will return to Twitter.

The MSNBC contributor was commenting on the problems Democrats are facing heading into the midterm elections.

A new poll predicts a bleak outlook for Democrats, with more Latinos and voters under 45 years old saying they will vote for a Republican this November.

Goldberg noted how "difficult" it had been for the Democrat Party to motivate their base, while on "The Beat with Ari Melber," Monday.

"And then I think there's a sort of cyclical effect, which is that the more Democrats feel like they're staring down doom and staring down two more years, two years of paralysis and, you know, sort of pointless investigations, the more they want to disengage," she said.

The Times columnists said some on the left are desperately hoping Donald Trump will return to Twitter to re-energize their voters.

"So I think it's very difficult under these circumstances to get people motivated and to get people to really engage in the way that they were when Donald Trump was president. So there's a little bit of desperation in hoping that Donald Trump's return to Twitter will spur people to turn out," she predicted.

Twitter permanently suspended the president’s Twitter account in 2021 after the January 6 Capitol riot, "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

The columnist added that she thought it "more likely" that if the Supreme Court ends Roe v. Wade this summer, that would "light a fire under some of the people who have pulled back their activism since Joe Biden was elected."

While Goldberg proposed that Democrat voters would be driven to vote in hopes of stopping Donald Trump from becoming president again, other liberal journalists feared the opposite.

Left-wing writer Jill Filipovic argued last week that Democrats should be wary of assuming Trump’s return to Twitter would hurt his political chances. In a CNN opinion column, she warned, "Elon Musk just threw a wrench in the next US presidential election — to the benefit of Donald Trump."