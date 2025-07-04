Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

New York Times columnist admits that Trump is a 'normie Republican'

Jamelle Bouie pointed to tax cuts and Iran strike as evidence Trump follows conventional GOP playbook beneath populist rhetoric

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
Published
close
Left-wing journalists are ‘seething at the teeth’ to say bad anything about Trump, Emily Wilson says Video

Left-wing journalists are ‘seething at the teeth’ to say bad anything about Trump, Emily Wilson says

‘Fox News @ Night’ panelists Luke Ball and Emily Wilson discuss the media’s reaction to the U.S.' strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie argued on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is much more of a "normie Republican" than both his supporters and critics may lead one to believe.

Bouie's opinion piece, titled, "Face It. Trump Is a Normie Republican," contended that Trump has governed as a "mostly orthodox Republican" over the duration of his second term, and compared his first term to a hypothetical third George W. Bush presidency.

"Perhaps the most underappreciated fact about President Trump is that he is a Republican," Bouie stated, noting that "nearly every commentator under the sun" has considered Trump to be unique "in ways that defy traditional categorization."

TRUMP TAKES AIM AT CNN AND NEW YORK TIMES OVER IRAN STRIKE COVERAGE, BUT JOURNALISTS ARE SHRUGGING

Donald Trump speaking

Bouie argued that Trump's policies and actions while in office show that he is more of an "orthodox" Republican than his rhetoric may suggest. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The columnist pushed back on the notion that Trump cannot be considered a typical Republican due to his uniqueness, arguing that the "most salient detail" about the current president is that he's a "Republican politician committed to the success of the Republican Party and its ideological vision."

"We saw this in his first term, with his signature legislative accomplishment, the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Was this his promised transformation of the American economy, the populist blow for those Americans left behind by the nation’s failed political and economic leadership?" he questioned. "No, it was a massive upper-income tax cut designed to pay huge benefits to the wealthiest Americans, including the president, his family and their friends."

Bouie continued, listing off actions taken by Trump during his first term, summarizing that, in short, "Trump governed like a Republican."

"And it is not a stretch to say that much of his first term was, on the domestic front, more or less indistinguishable from a hypothetical third term for the previous Republican president, George W. Bush. Trump even ended his term, as Bush did, with a rolling set of crises and disasters, each exacerbated by his mismanagement," he added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump with former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush

The columnist compared Trump's foreign and domestic policy to former President George W. Bush. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Bloomberg)

The columnist claimed that Trump's "big, beautiful, bill" lines up with "what any Republican president would do," but has been cloaked in "the rhetoric of populism" by the president.

As far as Trump's foreign policy goes, Bouie argued that the president's recent strike on Iran's nuclear facilities was reminiscent of the foreign policy of two former Republicans.

"With one decision, Trump fulfilled the dreams of a generation of Republican hawks who have been clamoring for war with — and regime change in — Iran since President Bush proclaimed that it was a member of the ‘axis of evil’ in 2002. You could, if you were so inclined, draw a straight line from that speech to John McCain’s ‘bomb Iran’ quips in 2007 to Trump’s appointment of Mike Pompeo, a noted Iran antagonist, as secretary of state in 2018 to his airstrike last month," he claimed.

The columnist concluded that some of the "worst" aspects of the Trump administration can be chalked up to the "specific authoritarian vision" of the president and his allies — but for the most part — this is "simply what happens when you elect a Republican to the White House."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP