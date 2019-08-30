New York Rep. Peter King on James Comey: A disgraceful example of abuse of power

New York Republican Rep. Peter King said on Friday there has not been enough outrage over James Comey’s controversial behavior.

King told “America’s Newsroom” that “this has nothing to do with politics, party politics, it really involves the heart of our democracy.”

“I think that the media and political and governmental people, in general, should be more outraged than they are because this can be done by another FBI director against a candidate or a president,” King said.

FORMER CIA OFFICER CALLS JAMES COMEY'S HANDLING OF TRUMP INVESTIGATION 'HORRIFYING'

King also mentioned that while he worked on an Intelligence and Homeland Security committees, he knew Comey for a “number of years.”

“I actually fell for his act for a long time,” King said. “These aren’t occasional lapses. This is a systematic effort to go after candidate Trump, president-elect Trump and President Trump."

The comments came in the wake of the release of a scathing inspector general report on Thursday that said Comey violated bureau policies by drafting, leaking and retaining memos documenting private discussions with the president.

JAMES COMEY VIOLATED FBI POLICIES WITH MEMOS ON TRUMP DISCUSSIONS, IG REPORT SAYS

The Justice Department's official watchdog concluded that the memos Comey kept were, in fact, "official FBI records," and said the onetime FBI director had set a "dangerous example" with his actions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP