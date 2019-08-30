Former CIA officer calls James Comey's handling of Trump investigation 'horrifying'

Former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright said Friday that James Comey needs to be taken to task for his handling of the President Trump investigation.

“We had an individual that the inspector general report has now said an FBI director [James Comey] leaked information to force a public action; that is, the appointment of a special counsel,” Wright, a Democrat, told “Fox & Friends.”

“Not because the facts demanded it,” Wright continued. “But because he and his own partisan drive desired it. Now that’s horrifying. Not only was that horrifying for Donald Trump (but for) any other president that could’ve been elected in 2016.”

JAMES COMEY VIOLATED FBI POLICIES WITH MEMOS ON TRUMP DISCUSSIONS, IG REPORT SAYS

A scathing inspector general report released Thursday said that fired FBI Director Comey violated bureau policies by drafting, leaking and retaining memos documenting private discussions with President Trump.

The Justice Department's official watchdog concluded that the memos Comey kept were, in fact, "official FBI records," and said Comey set a "dangerous example" with his actions.

READ THE IG REPORT ON COMEY

“The profound concern that I have as an American, forget Democrat or Republican, but especially as an agency officer, we have 35,000 employees in the FBI, tens of thousands of CIA officers, who have access to some of the most profound powers and knowledge in this country,” Wright said.

While the findings of the probe were forwarded to the DOJ, the department has declined prosecution, as Fox News reported earlier this month.

Wright said that he “fears” for the U.S. because of the “precedent” that someone can break the law and face no consequences for it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“What’s the consequence for their behavior? There is none; they get a book deal,” Wright said.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.