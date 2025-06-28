New York Post editorial slams Zohran Mamdani's plan as 'taxing Whites more,' calls it 'pure racism'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Post's editorial board published a scathing piece on New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's plan to "tax Whites more" on Friday, calling the proposed tax scheme "pure racism."

The Post editorial argued that Mamdani's plan to shift the city's tax burden to "richer and Whiter" neighborhoods shows "where his priorities really are," and slammed the democratic socialist for looking to "punish" White people.

A housing policy document posted to Mamdani's official website states that if he were elected, his administration would "shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and Whiter neighborhoods."

"How will he do this? Well, once elected, he would ‘push… assessment percentages down for everyone,’ which, like most of what Mamdani proposes, is highly unlikely," the board ribbed.

The editorial board claimed that "King Mamdani" would then "adjust rates up" — based on the racial demographics of the neighborhood.

Mamdani's official website states that the plan would "effectively lower tax payments for homeowners in neighborhoods like Jamaica and Brownsville while raising the amount paid in the most expensive Brooklyn brownstones."

"So what percentage of paleness classifies a neighborhood as White?" The Post editorial questioned. "A plurality? Fifty percent?"

The newspaper pointed out the absurdity of using racial demographics as a determining factor in the city's tax code by noting that neighborhoods like Williamsburg, which is 57% White, would be taxed at a higher rate than somewhere like Astoria, where Mamdani lives, which is 48% White.

The editorial continued to pick apart the mayoral candidate's alleged race-based tax proposal, questioning if he plans on going door-to-door to ensure that "those nefarious Caucasians" pay their "White tax."

"Mamdani could have proposed property tax fixes that focused exclusively on valuation, but that’s not what his campaign is really about," The Post editorial asserted. "It’s about identity politics and a 'hierarchy of oppression.'"

According to The New York Times, Mamdani outperformed his opponents in both "higher-income neighborhoods" and in areas with "more White residents."

The Post editorial left the mayoral hopeful with this concluding message: "Sorry, Zohran — we need a mayor for all New Yorkers."

Mamdani's press team did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.