New York Post calls out CBS for ‘ridiculous’ fact-check of JD Vance: ‘Shameful moment’

The New York Post editorial board criticized CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan on Tuesday after the vice presidential debate moderator attempted to fact-check Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, for his comments on illegal immigration.

During the debate, Brennan interjected when Vance suggested that illegal immigrants had overwhelmed government resources in Springfield, Ohio.

"Just to clarify for our viewers, Springfield, Ohio, does have a large number of Haitian migrants who have legal status, temporary protected status," Brennan said.

The Post editorial board wrote that Vance was "accurately describing" the migrant crisis, calling Brennan's attempted fact-check "ridiculous."

The board said Vance was "rightly annoyed" when he pushed back on the moderator's interruption.

"The rules were that you guys weren't going to fact-check, and since you're fact-checking me, I think it's important to say what's actually going on," Vance said at the time.

While explaining the process of obtaining legal status and tying it to a Harris-backed immigration policy, the moderators again spoke over Vance, thanking him for "describing the legal process" before they cut off his microphone as Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz attempted to argue with him.

"This was the most shameful moment in a long history of shameful moments by moderators biased against Republicans. They 'fact-checked' the truth, then stopped the politician from responding," the board wrote.

"It was made all the more partisan by the fact that when Gov. Tim Walz told the howler that 'illegal border crossings are down compared to when Donald Trump left office,' which is not even close to true, no one let out of a peep. Some 'facts' are too good to check," they continued.

The board later suggested the interaction was a nationally televised example of how the media's "obsession" with misinformation and fact-checks is a "load of horse manure."

"JD Vance was telling the truth about immigration. And that's why they had to shut him up," the board added.

CBS News did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.