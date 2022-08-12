New York governor slammed for bashing DeSantis at Holocaust event: 'She owes everyone an apology'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is under fire for attempting to zing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) at an event on Holocaust education in schools. Former New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind (D) said Friday on "Fox & Friends First" that the governor owes DeSantis and her constituents an apology for the remark.

DESANTIS IS A ‘WANNABE DICTATOR,’ ‘UNDERMINING’ DEMOCRACY, SAYS SUSPENDED FLORIDA ATTORNEY

DOV HIKIND: I think it was absolutely pathetic. The governor of New York needs to be defeated. You're doing a Holocaust event, your own event, and you're busy attacking the governor of Florida, who is probably one of the best friends of the Jewish people in this great country. How many people are leaving Florida to come to New York? Hardly anyone but the opposite, tens and tens of thousands of New Yorkers are leaving New York because things are out of control in this city, in this state. Crime is out of control. Antisemitism is at levels never seen before. At this event, she talks about never forgetting. She's busy attacking the governor of Florida, who has done an amazing job while she has failed? … She owes everyone an apology. This is not the kind of behavior we expect from a leader of our state.

