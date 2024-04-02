New York, Georgia, California airports top world's best food and drink list for travelers

Three U.S. airports can now boast that they have some of the best travel dining experiences in the world.

The 2024 Global Tastemakers panel of more than 180 food and travel experts revealed their 10 favorite airports for dining and drinks on Tuesday, with one bonus. Among those on the list were New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Georgia’s Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and California’s San Francisco International Airport.

"JFK's food selection is almost as massive as the airport itself. After hopping off a flight or before boarding, grab an iconic taste of New York at spots like The Palm Bar & Grille, located in Terminal 4, which brings New York steakhouse energy to the airport. But, like others on the list, JFK is truly an international hub, so it's easy to find global flavors, including Soy and Sake for ramen in Terminal 1 and Mi Casa Cantina and Restaurant in Terminal 4," the panel described.

The panel praised the "Southern hospitality" in some of Hartsfield–Jackson’s spots as well as San Francisco International’s "farm-to-table vibe."

The number one choice from the panel was the Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore.

"Find yourself in the midst of Singapore's best flavors literally right out the gate at the Jewel Changi Airport, named the best hotel airport for food and drinks in the 2024 Global Tastemakers Awards. With more than 100 food vendors, you're bound to find something to delight your taste buds," the panel said.

It continued, "For something warm and inviting, head straight to Kiwami, a ramen spot on Level 1 with slurp-worthy broth made with Japanese pork bones that have been simmering for more than 10 hours. Or, snag a local bite at Jumbo Seafood on Level 3 for a taste of its award-winning chili crab, then make your way to Sourbombe Artisanal Bakery on Level 2 for the perfect sweet treat before departure."

New York, Georgia and California’s airports ranked seventh, eighth and ninth respectively.

The other top airports were located in Japan, Dubai, London, Istanbul, Amsterdam, Canada and Germany.

San Francisco International Airport Director Ivar C. Saterov released a statement to Fox News Digital celebrating the recognition.

"We are honored to be named a top 10 airport in the world by the experts at Food & Wine magazine. Our goal is to create an extraordinary dining experience, and our dedicated concessions team has crafted a wide range of options for our global customer base to enjoy. Earning this ranking for the second consecutive year is the ultimate validation of our efforts," he said.