Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

New York Democrats push bill to require LGBTQ curriculum in middle, high schools: 'Push back against hate'

Curriculum would recognize the 'political, economic, and social contributions, and lifeways of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual people''

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
close
DeSantis blasts LGBTQ propaganda in school: We will have ‘normal school like everyone did until two hours ago' Video

DeSantis blasts LGBTQ propaganda in school: We will have ‘normal school like everyone did until two hours ago'

During a recent "Moms For Liberty" event Charleston, South Carolina, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., slammed LGBTQ indoctrination in public school and mentioned his commitment that schools under his watch will be "normal."

Some New York Democrats are pushing a bill that would require middle and high schools across The Empire State to adopt a more "inclusive" curriculum by adding LGBTQ+ content to classroom instruction.

Senate Bill S351 would require all school districts and charter schools to adopt curriculum that recognizes the "political, economic, and social contributions, and lifeways of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual people."

Some Democrats argue, in light of restrictive legislation passed by Republican-led legislatures and governors like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the bill is a way of countering the allegedly discriminatory policies.

VIRGINIA PARENTS HARASSED, THREATENED FOR SPEAKING OUT, OPPOSING LGBT TEACHING IN SCHOOLS: ‘I WOULD SHOOT HIM’

A woman at an LGBTQ pride parade, holding up a rainbow flag.

Woman holding up a gay pride flag at an outdoor event. (Mariana Nedelcu/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"You know, if Florida can do that, New York can say that gay people are welcome in New York State. We don’t want anyone to be discriminated against. Race, age, sex or what, treat each individual as a person how you would like to be treated with respect and dignity and understanding where they’re coming from," Sen. Robert Jackson, one of the bill's sponsors, said, according to CBS 6 News in Albany.

Jackson also advocated for the bill on Twitter, writing in part on Saturday, "NYS must stand up for inclusivity, equality, & push back against hate. As we approach the final week of session & celebrate Pride month, we must pass my Inclusive Curriculum in NY Act (S351)."

CHRISTIAN MOM SUES AFTER 4-YEAR-OLD WAS ALLEGEDLY FORCED TO PARTICIPATE IN LGBT PRIDE MARCH: ‘JUST HORRIFIC’

Sen. Robert Jackson

New York State Senator Robert Jackson speaks at a National Gun Violence Day of Awareness vigil on June 3, 2022, in New York City.   (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Other Democrats, including state Sen. John Scott, who is backing the bill, defended it by arguing that LGBTQ+ youth have greater risk of suicide, adding, according to CBS 6, "At the end of the day it's a matter of safety."

The New York State Democratic Committee voted unanimously to recommend the policy be adopted before the end of the 2023 legislative session.

Other U.S. states, including Washington, Massachusetts and Missouri, are weighing similar legislation to adopt LGBTQ+ history curriculum in their own public schools.

UK SCHOOL CHAPLAIN SUES AFTER BEING FIRED, REPORTED AS TERRORIST FOR SERMON QUESTIONING LGBTQ ACTIVISTS

Karine Jean-Pierre praises 'LGBTQI+ kids' for their ability to 'fight back' Video

The conversation, in particular, comes on the heels of longstanding criticism against Florida's Parental Rights in Education law, coined by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, that initially barred instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through the third grade.

The state later extended the policy to go into effect in grades K-12. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

California parent boycotts school after protests break out over Pride event Video

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.