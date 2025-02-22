New Small Business Administration chief goes viral as she tours empty cubes, announces return to office

The recently confirmed head of the Small Business Administration (SBA), Kelly Loeffler, released a video tour of her agency on Friday, showcasing empty offices in a call for government workers to return to in-person work.

"It's my second day here at the SBA," Loeffler said. "I could not be more excited to be here. So I thought I'd take a walk. And what I found is that exactly what's been said is true. About 90 percent of our employees are working from home. Well, that ends Monday with President Trump's order to return to work."

The video has picked up over 17 million views on X.

"The problem with work from home in the federal government is that the employees cannot be fired," former Deputy Assistant Secreatry of the Interior Department, Jeremy Carl, wrote on X Saturday. "When you don’t have to show up to the office, and there is no accountability for your performance [and] that is a recipe for disaster."

"No one at work," billionaire and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk wrote.

Musk's post brought criticism from some commentators.

Market researcher Anna Matson defended work-from-home policies in a post Friday. "This is one of the worst Trump policies" Matson wrote. "There used to be one parent at home and one that worked. Now, both parents must work to survive. Adding 2-3 hours a day to their workday significantly reduces time with their family. If we want to support families, work from home when feasible should remain."

Republicans in Congress have requested that Loeffler use her authority as the new SBA chief to provide answers on alleged taxpayer-funded electioneering in swing states and the failure to actively recoup fraudulent or misappropriated COVID relief funds.

