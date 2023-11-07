FOX Nation's fifth annual Patriot Awards honoring America's everyday heroes is headed to USA's Music City

In sharp contrast to other award shows, the Patriot Awards are once again celebrating America's everyday heroes and honoring the nation's patriots. For the first time, FOX Nation is taking the awards to the Music City at one of country music's most notable venues.

As in years past, Pete Hegseth will emcee the fifth annual Patriot Awards on November 16 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Though the event has left the Sunshine State in exchange for a new home this year, the awards are still focused on the goal of giving real American heroes the recognition they deserve.

"Nashville did win this one. It's our first time there. It's at the Grand Ole Opry, which is a historic country music venue. The thing is out there, there are about 2,000 less [sic] seats at the Grand Ole Opry than there were down in Florida. So if you want to get a ticket, go now. They're already selling fast. The people that signed up to get notifications early have already done so, so tickets are flying," Hegseth said on "Outnumbered."

GARY SINISE SHARES WHY HE'S ‘BEYOND GRATEFUL’ FOR AMERICA'S VETERANS: HEROES WHO INSPIRE A ‘BRIGHTER FUTURE’

During the 2023 ceremonies, recipients from six different categories will join the stage to accept their trophies in recognition for their outstanding patriotism.

The awards include "Most Valuable Patriot," "Back the Blue," "Salute to Service," "Young Patriot," "Courage" and the "T2T Stephen Siller Patriot Award."

"I've gotten to see some of the people who will be nominated and will get awards this year. It's just like years past. It'll blow your mind. Everyday people that did extraordinary things and never expected to be highlighted. And that's what the Patriot Awards is all about," Hegseth added.

Awards such as "Most Valuable Patriot" and "Young Patriot" honor everyday men, women and kids for their contributions that have saved lives, inspired others and changed the country for the better.

‘GOD BLESS AMERICA’: TUNNEL TO TOWERS 5K DRAWS 40,000 PEOPLE TO HONOR 9/11 FIRST RESPONDERS IN NYC

FOX Nation’s "Back the Blue" award returns for a third year to recognize a U.S. law enforcement officer for their remarkable sacrifices and calls to action.

The "Salute to Service" Patriot Award honors an individual who has shown outstanding efforts to honor the military men and women who served this country. The honoree in this category is deeply involved in philanthropic efforts that give back to veterans and strive to influence positive change in their lives.

The "Courage" award acknowledges the sacrifices made by Americans that defended personal freedoms.

This year's awards will also have a new award: the "T2T Stephen Siller Patriot Award," named in honor of firefighter and brother of Frank Siller, who sacrificed his life in the 9/11 attacks.

At last year's awards, notable award recipients included NBA sensation and human rights advocate Enes Kanter Freedom, Emmy Award-winning and Golden Globe recipient Gary Sinise, veteran Don Patton and FOX News correspondent Benjamin Hall.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

The Patriot Awards are a night to bridge political gaps, unite behind a love of America and celebrate Americans across the country who have gone above and beyond in service to community and country.

Tickets are now available for the Patriot Awards, but seating is limited. To purchase tickets, visit foxnation.com/patriotawards or subscribe to join FOX Nation today and stream the milestone show on November 16.

FOX Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for FOX Nation subscribers. Go to FOX Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite FOX News personalities.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media .

FOX News' Bailee Hill and Kristen Altus contributed to this report.