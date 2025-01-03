Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

New Orleans attack: Dems, media previously hyped 'White' and 'far-right' terrorism while downplaying ISIS

The New Orleans tragedy puts a spotlight on Democrats', media's past warnings about domestic terrorism

Nikolas Lanum By Nikolas Lanum , Marc Tamasco Fox News
Published
close
Montage: Democrats, media hyped ‘White supremacy,’ downplayed Islamic terrorism Video

Montage: Democrats, media hyped ‘White supremacy,’ downplayed Islamic terrorism

Liberal pundits and Democratic politicians over the last few years sounded the alarm on White terrorism while criticizing those concerned with religious extremism.

Democrats and liberal media outlets were focused on hyping up terror threats linked to White supremacy while downplaying threats from jihadist terrorist groups like ISIS prior to the New Orleans terrorist attack on Wednesday.

On New Year's Day, a 42-year-old Native Texas man plowed his pickup truck into a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street, New Orleans, killing at least 14 and injuring more than 30 others. The FBI identified the man responsible for the attack as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who was flying an ISIS flag on his truck at the time of the attack. The incident has revived previous comments on national security threats made by liberal pundits and Democratic lawmakers.

"According to the intelligence community, terrorism from White supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today. Not ISIS, not al Qaeda — White supremacists," President Biden said in June 2021. 

Biden would again call White supremacy the "most dangerous terrorist threat" facing the nation during a commencement address at Howard University on May 13, 2023. The following day, MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if he thought Biden's remarks about White supremacy being the "most dangerous terror threat" facing the nation were correct.  "It tragically is," Mayorkas responded. 

Shamsud Din-Jabbar in a black shirt with graying beard and black hair

Shamsud Din-Jabbar pictured in an undated photograph released by the FBI after he attacked New Orleans' Bourbon Street with a pickup truck and died in a shootout with responding officers.  (FBI)

Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland gave similar responses at a congressional hearing in 2021 when asked by then-Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., if "White supremacy extremists remain the most persistent lethal threat we face in the homeland today?"

NEW ORLEANS TERRORIST CHOSE BOURBON STREET FOR MAXIMUM CARNAGE: TIMELINE

"Indeed, that is the case," Mayorkas said. 

When Garland was asked if he agreed with Mayorkas, he responded, "I do, and that's the most recent assessment of the FBI."

Their comments came on the heels of a reported released by the Director of National Intelligence that found racially motivated extremists pose the most lethal domestic terrorism threat to America. In a March 2021 congressional hearing, FBI director Christopher Wray testified that the threat from domestic violent extremism was "metastasizing" across the U.S. 

According to DHS, there were 231 domestic terrorism incidents between 2010 and 2021. Of these, about 35% were classified as racially or ethnically motivated. These attacks were also the most lethal, however the FBI and DHS does not break down the racial background of the offenders in this category. 

Anti-government or anti-authority-motivated violent extremism was the second-largest category of attacks and resulted in 15 deaths over the same 11-year period. 

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Dec. 5, 2023. (AP/Susan Walsh)

A report from the New America think tank concluded that far-right extremists have killed 134 people across more than three dozen attacks, while US-based individuals that the FBI terms "Jihadists" killed 107 people across 14 attacks. The FBI defines far-right terrorism as consisting of anti-government, militia, White supremacist and anti-abortion violence.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul stated in a speech to New Yorkers on Nov. 22, 2022, that "White supremacists, right-wing extremists and domestic terrorists are trying to stoke fear in the hearts of New Yorkers," and that "they want us to think twice about our safety before we worship, before we get on a subway."

US WON'T ALLOW 'ATMOSPHERE OF FEAR' TO PREVAIL AFTER DEADLY NEW ORLEANS TERROR ATTACK, SAYS ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a briefing on September 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a briefing on September 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski)

Joy Reid, host of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," explained why she thinks domestic terrorism isn't condemned in the same vitriolic way that foreign terrorism is by Republicans, in a Nov. 2023 broadcast.

"Iran becomes a surrogate for Muslims, we're going to shoot people in Mexico and talking about fentanyl becomes a surrogate for brown people south of our border," Reid said.

Her guest, Cornell Belcher, was also disheartened by the idea that not enough attention is being drawn to White supremacist terror when compared with foreign threats.

"You never hear them say we're going to take out, or we're going to smoke White supremacy out of this country, in the same way that they talk about terrorism in other places," Belcher said.

"I wonder why that is?" he asked. 

Bomb sniffing dog at Sugar Bowl

Security with bomb-sniffing dogs patrol the area around the Superdome ahead of the Sugar Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff game, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

ISIS is a jihadist group that has carried out terrorist attacks worldwide but has lost momentum in recent years, including in 2019 when U.S. forces killed Iraqi militant and ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The FBI said Thursday that Jabbar had been "inspired" by ISIS, adding it had not found any evidence that he was directed by ISIS to carry out the attack. 

The brother of the suspected terrorist told The New York Times that Jabbar had been raised Christian, but converted to Islam. The sibling, Abdur Jabbar, underscored that his brother does not represent the Islamic faith and instead called his actions an example of "radicalization."

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nikolas Lanum is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics