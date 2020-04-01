New movies to watch on Fox Nation right now

Five new films are available right now on Fox Nation, the exclusive streaming service brought to you by Fox News.

"Murph: The Protector"

On June 28, 2005, during an infamous mountainside battle with Taliban forces, Lt. Michael P. Murphy was killed while trying to protect his Navy SEAL team. In 2007, he was posthumously awarded the Medal Of Honor for his bravery, the first ever given for combat in Afghanistan.

This powerful documentary features interviews with Lt. Murphy's friends, family, and teammates, and reveals the remarkable life of the son, brother, neighbor, and warrior known to all as Murph, a man who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country and the cause of freedom to become a true American hero.

"Joshua"

When Joshua moves to the outskirts of Auburn, he awakens the curiosity of the sleepy town. The locals are not quite sure what to make of him. They do not know who he is or where he came from, but no one can shake the feeling that they have known him for years. Known only by his first name, his wisdom and compassion place him at the center of the town's attention. This attention intensifies as Joshua shatters prejudice and misconception, and even seems to perform miracles.

Despite his benevolence and selfless work in the community, some remain suspicious. There are those who fear that no one in today's world would do something for nothing, and they fearfully wonder what Joshua is up to. In the end, it is the answer to that question which is nearly extraordinary as the discovery of that same transforming power in each of their own hearts.

"God's Not Dead"

Radisson lost his religiously observant mother when he was a boy and became determined not to teach religion to his students when he became a philosophy teacher.

However, he is forced to reconsider his stance when a new student starts in his class who is adamant that God is real. The boy sets out on a determined mission to prove to Radisson that he does indeed exist, forcing the teacher to finally face up to his problem with the subject.

"America: Imagine a World Without Her"

What would the world look like if America never existed? Dinesh D’Souza, best-selling author and creator of the book "2016: Obama’s America," explores this fascinating question in this stirring, thought-provoking documentary.

Through reenactments of landmark events in America’s history and insightful interviews with leading historians, D’Souza brings us face-to-face with the brave heroes who built a great nation—and offers a powerful defense against people he perceives as shaming of America.

In this film, D’Souza asserts his unwavering belief in a country he loves, and his faith in a future forged from its incomparable past.

"To Joey With Love"

Husband-and-wife singing duo Joey + Rory wanted more to life -- so they chose less, simplifying their lives and placing their music careers on hold. They planted roots deep into the soil of their small farm and the community they loved. They believed God would give them a great story and He did.

From the arrival of their daughter Indiana, who was born with Down syndrome, through Joey’s struggle with and ultimate surrender to cancer, this inspiring true story of hope and faith is a love story for the ages.

