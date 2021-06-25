Small-town New Mexico fire department rescuing migrants falling from border wall

Sunland Park Fire Department Chief Daniel Medrano discussed his district's collaboration with Border Patrol to medically assist migrants who have been injured along the border wall.

DANIEL MEDRANO: Well, there’s a border fence that runs anywhere from about 12-14 feet tall to about 20 feet tall on the international border. Sunland Park is on that border and part of my response district. What we’ve been seeing a lot of is migrants who fall off the top of that wall and they sustain pretty significant injuries that of course, we have to address.

Most of the calls are coming from Border Patrol themselves. They’ll either witness the fall or see them on camera and make the approach first. So most of the calls Border Patrol is on the scene prior to us.

