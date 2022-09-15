New Hampshire's Bolduc backtracks on statements 2020 election was stolen ahead of midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After declaring victory in New Hampshire's GOP Senate primary, retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc prepares to take on Democrat incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan and his past statements on the 2020 election results.

Bolduc defeated the GOP establishment candidate Chuck Morse Wednesday, but many have raised concern over some views which have been labeled "far-right."

On "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Bolduc, who previously said then-President Trump won the 2020 election, cleared the air on his views regarding the voting results.

"I have come to the conclusion, and I want to be definitive on this, the election was not stolen," Bolduc told hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.

"Was there fraud? Yes. Is that a concern of Granite Staters all over the state? Yes, there is. Is there a responsibility for public servants in elected positions to ensure that our citizens have faith in their voting system? Yes, but elections have consequences."

During an August debate with the Government Integrity Project, Bolduc stood by assertions that the 2020 election was stolen. Nearly one month later, Bolduc changed his tune.

"We live and learn, right? And I've done a lot of research on this," Bolduc said.

"Unfortunately, President Biden is the legitimate president of this country and he is ruining it along with Maggie Hassan."

Bolduc argued that Democrats like Biden and Hassan are trying to keep Americans focused on 2020 instead of the upcoming elections.

"We all have time to make up from mistakes or things we've said that aren't accurate," he said. "That's a part of learning, that's part of listening."

Connected to his campaign message "enough is enough," Bolduc challenged Americans to look back to move forward and not get stuck in 2020.

"Let's cut the cord on this. Your actions have hurt people. They have hurt people economically," Bolduc said about the Democrats' leadership.

"They lie, they mislead, they point fingers, and they fail to take responsibility."

Bolduc highlighted the failures of the Democrats since Biden took office, including sky-rocketing inflation and a national security crisis created by immigration policy.

"So we're facing threats from inside and outside this country. We couldn't be in a worse position as a result of their lack of leadership," he said.