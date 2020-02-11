New Hampshire voter tells MSNBC she voted for Sanders because network's unfair coverage of him made her 'angry'

A voter in New Hampshire gave a blunt reason to MSNBC as to why she voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt in the Democratic primary.

MSNBC anchor Ari Melber spoke to voters in Manchester, N.H., on Tuesday afternoon as the nation's first primary was underway and stumbled upon a woman who cast her vote for the progressive frontrunner.

"Who did you vote for?" Melber asked.

"I voted for Bernie -- although there are a number of candidates that I really like, so when I finished voting, I was still undecided including Elizabeth [Warren], including Michael Bennet for that matter," the voter responded.

Melber pointed out the "paradox" of voting for a candidate but still feeling undecided after casting the vote.

"So you're a complex person," Melber said to the voter.

"Yes," the New Hampshire native chuckled, "but I want to say the reason that I went with Bernie is because of MSNBC."

"Go on," a surprised Melber joked to the camera and returned the microphone back to the voter.

"I think that it is completely cynical to say that he's lost 50 percent of his vote from the last time and there were two candidates," the voter explained, recalling the 2016 Democratic primary between Sanders and Hillary Clinton. Now, there are multiple, wonderful candidates who would be great presidents and people that I think we can unify and get behind, but the kind of 'Stop Bernie' cynicism that I've heard from a number of people. I watch MSNBC constantly, so I've heard that from a number of commentators. It made me angry enough, I said, 'Okay, Bernie's got my vote.'"

The "Beat" host calmly embraced her comments, calling them "interesting" and telling her he and other journalists "have to be open-minded" and "take criticism."

"You're saying that hearing from people, whether it's guests, contributors, conversations you've heard that you felt were designed to tear down to Senator Sanders or quote-unquote 'stop him,' actually endeared him to you," Melber said.

"Absolutely, absolutely," the voter confirmed. "I could have chosen several candidates, but that's what pushed me over the edge for Bernie."

Melber thanked her, reiterating that she was a "complex person."