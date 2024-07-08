New Hampshire independent grills Democrats amid GOP's push to put state in play: They 'don't resonate with me'

Republicans are now eyeing New Hampshire as a potential pickup this November, hoping the state's independent voters could help put former President Trump back in the White House after President Biden's poor debate performance last month.

"I grew up in the ‘60s and ’70s, and the [Democratic] Party has completely changed. I feel they have no relevance on what the American experience is," Tom Moulton, a Granite State independent voter and business owner, told "Fox & Friends First" Monday. "I have to look at immigration, inflation, the debt, etc. and I don't think they have any relevancy anymore, at least to what my core values are. Unfortunately, the Democrats just don't resonate with me."

Moulton added that names being floated to replace Biden on the ticket, like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Vice President Kamala Harris, are not the answer for the party.

NEW HAMPSHIRE POLITICAL CONSULTANT BEHIND AI-POWERED BIDEN ROBOCALLS HIT WITH 24 CRIMINAL CHARGES, $6M FINE

"[Neither Newsom nor Harris excite me] at all. I don't think it takes a rocket scientist to see what's going on in the country," he said.

Moulton appeared on Fox News alongside New Hampshire Independent Voters President Tiani Coleman to discuss their priorities for this November's race.

Coleman spoke negatively of partisanship and the frustrations independent voters are grappling with as they make their decision.

FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS: IMMIGRATION MOST IMPORTANT ISSUE FOR NH REPUBLICANS; MOST SAY IMMIGRANTS HURT US

"There are 51% of independent voters now in the nation, according to a recent Gallup poll, and they are the swing voters," she told co-host Todd Piro.

"What independent voters are feeling right now is that they are discouraged with the choices that the two parties offer. We have never been so discouraged with the two-party system, so we are looking for a candidate who is not part of the party machine, who is going to be able to work across the aisle and work with both parties and independent voters included in the process."

Both voters' remarks come as prominent Democrats like Newsom were slated to hit the campaign trail for Biden yet again Monday, this time making his way to New Hampshire to engage with would-be voters.

NEWSOM TO HEADLINE DEMOCRATIC CAMPAIGN EVENT IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

As for the Granite State, a majority of its voters have not voted red since 2000. The state, despite having only four electoral votes to offer up, could have larger implications if the election boils down to a razor-thin victory for either candidate in November.

"I'm an American. I bleed red, white and blue. I love this country. I want to get somebody that's going to be honest and give us some good leadership to straighten this out, because if we lose this, there's no place else to go in the world, really, to have the kind of lifestyle that we have," Moulton said, concluding his remarks by adding, "Why do you think everybody wants to come here? I'm feeling that this is like the end of days. Rome is burning. It's just really very sad and I hope some people step up."