New Hampshire Gov Sununu defends free speech, blasts Dems for self-destruction in CNN interview

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu joined CNN’s "State of the Union" Sunday to reiterate America’s need for bipartisanship.

The Republican was pressed by host Dana Bash on how the spreading of COVID misinformation could be costing constituent lives, but Sununu argued that the only byproduct is "massive confusion."

"We try to clarify in New Hampshire," he said. "Be super transparent. That earns public trust and I think that’s why New Hampshire has had a fairly high vaccination rate even without mandates."

As streaming platform Spotify takes a hit for airing Joe Rogan’s podcast under the accusation of spreading misinformation, Sununu denounced the possibility of censorship and, instead, backed the First Amendment.

"It’s free speech," he asserted. "People have a right to their voice and a right to their opinion."

Sununu has upheld his reputation of critiquing both sides of the political aisle – this ultimately leading him to decline his bid for Senate back in November:



"My responsibility is not to the gridlock and politics of Washington, it’s to the citizens of New Hampshire. And I’d rather push myself 120 miles per hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than to slow down and end up on Capitol Hill debating partisan politics without results," Sununu said at a news conference at the governor's mansion in Concord, New Hampshire's capital city.

The governor further underscored his point that the process for making changes in Washington is slow-moving, arguing that the American people had hoped moderate-candidate Joe Biden would break the pattern. Instead, under the Biden administration, he asserted, political isolation has set back the entire nation.

"If the Democrat Party spent as much time trying to reach across the aisle with a couple Republicans as they did beating up Sens. Sinema and Manchin, we would have got something done," he said. "But they spent all their time tearing apart their own party… And I think I’m expressing the same frustrations that, frankly, most Americans have."

Sununu tapped into the most recent divisive argument of appointing a new justice to the Supreme Court and said that no matter the nominee’s background, the country deserves a "civil, respectful" confirmation process.

"That would be a nice breath of fresh air for America," he said. "And I think that’s what everyone hopes for."