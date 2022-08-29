Nevada school district contracts more than $800K for surveys, anti-bias training

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE - The Clark County School District in Las Vegas, Nevada, paid nearly $800,000 to Panorama Education Inc. during the 2021-2022 school year to implement surveys in the district, and has a contract in place to pay another $75,000 to the Anti-Defamation League over the next three years for anti-bias training.

Documents obtained by parents’ rights organization Parents Defending Education showed the contract with Panorama Education, for $785,999, included "survey administration, analysis and reporting" for more than 300,000 students and 40,000 teachers.

Parents Defending Education also obtained copies of surveys given to staff and students, with questions for students including, "How well did you get along with students who are different from you?" and "How connected do you feel to the adults at your school?"

The school district also contracted to pay the Anti-Defamation League $75,000 over the next three years to provide "comprehensive, anti-bias professional learning for students and staff." Through the agreement, some schools would utilize ADL’s "No Place for Hate" program.

Lesson plans associated with the "No Place for Hate" program "promote critical thinking and learning around current events topics through the lens of diversity, bias and social justice," according to the program’s website.

The program also promotes teaching LGBTQ issues in the classroom, and includes a "Pyramid of Hate," which draws a direct connection between genocide and "biased attitudes" like "Stereotyping, Fear of differences, justifying biases by seeking out likeminded people, Seeking out information to confirm one’s existing beliefs and/or biases, Lack of self-reflection or awareness of privilege."

Parents Defending Education President and Founder Nicole Neily called out the district for focusing on "pet projects" rather than student achievement.

"Administrators in the Clark County School District can better serve families by focusing on providing a sound basic education before delving into social issues," she told Fox News Digital. "This majority-minority district has math and reading proficiency rates below 50% for all levels."

"Parents expect that their schools will focus their finite time and treasure on teaching children the fundamentals - not siphoning off money for fashionable pet projects," Neily continued. "These students - and the community - deserve better than what Clark County Schools are providing."

In 2019, only 33% of fourth graders were proficient in math, and 30% were proficient in reading, according to the National Assessment of Education Progress. Only 24% of eighth graders were at or above proficient in reading, and 27% were at or above proficient in math, according to NAEP.

The Clark County School District did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.