Network newscasts ignore Dr. Fauci saying kids should be in school

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci on Sunday urged American leaders to keep schools open amid the coronavirus pandemic but anyone who relies on ABC, NBC or CBS’ evening newscasts for information would have no idea.

"We say it, not being facetiously or having a soundbite or anything, but you know: close the bars, keep the schools open, is what we really say," Fauci told Martha Raddatz on ABC's "This Week." "Obviously, you don't have one size fits all, but as I've said in the past, and as you accurately quoted me – the default position should be as best as possible, within reason, to keep the children in school and get them back to school."

FAUCI: 'CLOSE THE BARS, KEEP THE SCHOOLS OPEN' TO MITIGATE COMMUNITY SPREAD

Fauci noted that the spread of COVID-19 between children was "low," especially compared to other areas. Earlier this month, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered all public schools to move to total virtual learning, a move that drew a sharp backlash from parents across the city.

ABC’s “World News Tonight,” NBC’s “Nightly News” and “CBS Evening News” all ignored Fauci’s comments arguing that schools should remain open on Monday, according to the Media Research Center.

“While the broadcast networks spent Monday evening echoing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s complaints against fed up Americans spending Thanksgiving with their families, and CBS blasted Florida for keeping schools open, none of them shared his Sunday comments arguing that kids should remain in school and his admission that kids don’t spread the virus as much as they feared,” Media Research Center analyst Nicholas Fondacaro wrote.

Fondacaro said Fauci’s comments were a “revelation considering the fact that Fauci and other so-called experts pushed a policy that had harmed millions of American children for years to come” but the mainstream media didn’t care.

Fox News’ Peter Aitken contributed to this report.